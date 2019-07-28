फूड पैशन ने बनाया डेविड झाओ को सक्सेसफुल, रेस्टोरेंट चैन से हुए मशहूर

GIVEAWAY We just hit 100k customers at our Philly location today. Tag a friend and the 2 of you will be entered to win a $100 meal at one of our @chubbycattle locations! We’re picking 5 winners on July 5th! ⠀ ⠀ —⠀ Story Time: ⠀ 3 Years ago, I randomly met my brother/partner at a restaurant and had no idea how this meetup will forever change our lives and the lives of our team members. 3 Years and 6 locations later, we have faced challenges that I could’ve never imagined, but it was only possible because we faced it together with a team that’s unbelievably talented and hardworking. Make sure to take those steps in your daily life no matter how little they are and how wrong they might be because you never know where these steps will take you.I can’t thank our amazing team enough for their unwavering faith in us even during the toughest times. Also, thank you to our investors, friends, loved ones, and all the foodies who have joined in on this journey. All of this wouldn’t have been possible without you . ⠀ ⠀ I can’t wait to share with you what we’re working on next. @the.x.pot will change the dining experience forever. It is coming in 100 days. See you in Vegas. Let the countdown begin.⠀ —⠀ ⠀ Winners of the giveaway will be announced on July 5th!

