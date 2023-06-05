Weight Loss: वजन कम करने में नींबू पानी कितना असरदार? जान लीजिए पूरा सच
topStories1hindi1724576
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Weight Loss: वजन कम करने में नींबू पानी कितना असरदार? जान लीजिए पूरा सच

Weight Loss Drink: हमें अक्सर ये कहा जाता है कि वजन कम करने के लिए नींबू पानी को रेगुलर पीना चाहिए, लेकिन क्या इससे सच में पेट की चर्बी कम हो जाती है? आइए जानते हैं कि सच्चाई क्या है.

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 05:35 AM IST

Trending Photos

Weight Loss: वजन कम करने में नींबू पानी कितना असरदार? जान लीजिए पूरा सच

How To Burn Belly Fat with Lemon Water: गर्मियों का मौसम हो और नींबू पानी की बात न हो, भला ऐसा कैसे हो सकता है, हम में से ज्यादातर लोग इसे बेहद पसंद करते हैं. इस समर ड्रिंक को घर में भी आसानी से तैयार किया जा सकता है और साथ ही ये बाजारों में ठेलों पर आसानी से मिल जाता है, कई लोग नींबू के रस को सोडा वॉटर के साथ भी पीने का शौक रखते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: पेड़ों के आगे पीछे डांस करना चाहती है साउथ की ये स्टार एक्ट्रेस, खुद बताई वजह
nokia
पत्थर है ये Smartphone! पानी में डुबाओ या ऊंचाई से गिराओ, नहीं होता है खराब
mukesh ambani
मुकेश अंबानी की पोती का ग्रैंड वेलकम, गाड़ियों के काफिले के साथ घर पहुंचे आकाश-श्लोक
Rahul Gandhi
आप जब देश से बाहर जाते हैं तो यह याद रखना जरूरी है कि... जयशंकर के निशाने पर राहुल
Odisha Train Accident
Train Accident: कौन है ओडिशा ट्रेन एक्सीडेंट का जिम्मेदार, कैसे हुआ इतना बड़ा हादसा?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Pakistan Economic Crisis
पाकिस्तान के नाजुक हालात से परेशान हैं उसके दो ‘खास दोस्त’, क्या है घबराहट की वजह?
up
पूरे परिवार की हत्या के साथ हुआ था इस लव स्टोरी का 'END', शवों की लग कई थी कतार
budh gochar
7 जून से बदलेंगे इन राशि वालों के भाग्‍य, बुध देंगे बेशुमार धन, बड़ी तरक्‍की!
Odisha Train Accident
Train tragedy: ओडिशा सरकार ने एक दिन के शोक की घोषणा की, आज नहीं होगा कोई समारोह
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC के अब इस एक्टर ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, मेकर्स पर लगे इल्जामों पर कह गए बड़ी बात