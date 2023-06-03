Extreme Thirst: थोड़ी-थोड़ी देर में प्यास लगना खतरनाक, इन बीमारियों के हो सकते हैं इशारे
topStories1hindi1722254
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Extreme Thirst: थोड़ी-थोड़ी देर में प्यास लगना खतरनाक, इन बीमारियों के हो सकते हैं इशारे

Polydipsia: प्यास लगने पर पानी पीना आम बात है, लेकिन जब आपको ऐसा महसूस होने लगे कि प्यास की शिद्दत बढ़ गई है और इसका ड्यूरेशन कम होने लगा है, तो संभल जाने की जरूरत है. 

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 07:06 AM IST

Trending Photos

Extreme Thirst: थोड़ी-थोड़ी देर में प्यास लगना खतरनाक, इन बीमारियों के हो सकते हैं इशारे

Excessive Thirst​: पानी पीना सेहत के लिए अच्छा माना जाता है क्योंकि हमारे शरीर का बड़ा हिस्सा इसी तरल पदार्थ से बना है, खासकर गर्मियों के मौसम में वॉटर इनटेक ज्यादा करना चाहिए, लेकिन कुछ लोग ऐसे हैं जो हर घंटे सामान्य से अधिक मात्रा में पानी पीने लगते हैं, ऐसा इसलिए क्योंकि वो एक्ट्रीम थर्स्ट का शिकार हैं. इस मेडिकल कंडीशन को पोलिडिप्सिया (Polydipsia) भी कहा जाता है. अगर आपको भी ये डिजीज है तो इसे हल्के में न लें और तुरंत डॉक्टर से मिलकर खून की जांच कराएं ताकि वक्त पर पता लग सके कि आपको क्या हुआ है. ज्यादा प्यास लगना किसी दूसरी बीमारी के भी संकेत हो सकते हैं, आइए जानते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'बाहुबली' के 'भल्लालदेव' बन चुके हैं पापा? राणा दग्गुबुगाती ने दिया ये रिएक्शन; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Asur 2 Review
Asur 2 Review: यहां टकराए कलि और कल्कि के अवतार, मनोरंजन के साथ चमत्कार को नमस्कार
LAC
LAC के करीब अपनी ताकत बढ़ा रहा है चीन, सैटेलाइट इमेज ने खोली ‘ड्रैगन’ की पोल
Tihar Jail
क्या तिहाड़ में प्लानिंग के साथ हुई ताजपुरिया की हत्या, स्टिंग में हुए बड़े खुलासे
Tahawwur Hussain Rana
भारत लाए जाने से बचने के लिए 26/11 हमले के आरोपी राणा ने खटखटाया US कोर्ट का दरवाजा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Parenting Tips
Parenting Tips: बच्चों के अच्छे भविष्य के लिए ये 5 बातें कभी न भूलें माता-पिता
Qatar
कतर के पीएम ने अफगानिस्तान में तालिबान के टॉप लीडर के साथ की सीक्रेट मीटिंग
Bollywood
22 साल में 'तुम बिन' एक्टर का बदल गया है पूरा लुक, आज की फोटो देख नहीं पाएंगे पहचान!
Rahul Gandhi
US में इस मुद्दे पर मोदी सरकार के साथ दिखे राहुल, कहा- मेरी प्रतिक्रिया भी यही होती
karnataka
कर्नाटक के सीएम ने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री को क्यों लिखी चिट्ठी, क्या है मामला?