Weight के साथ LDL Cholesterol लेवल भी करना है कम तो इस फल की पत्तियों का करें सेवन
Weight के साथ LDL Cholesterol लेवल भी करना है कम तो इस फल की पत्तियों का करें सेवन

Reduce weight at home: वजन बढ़ना और हाई कोलेस्ट्रॉल की समस्या आज के युग में तेजी से बढ़ती जा रही हैं क्योंकि हमारी जीवनशैली और आहार प्रणाली में कुछ महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन हुए हैं. इसका अहम कारण खराब खानपान और शारीरिक गतिविधियों में कमी है.

Written By  Shivendra Singh|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 06:39 AM IST

Weight के साथ LDL Cholesterol लेवल भी करना है कम तो इस फल की पत्तियों का करें सेवन

Reduce weight at home: वजन बढ़ना और हाई कोलेस्ट्रॉल की समस्या आज के युग में तेजी से बढ़ती जा रही हैं क्योंकि हमारी जीवनशैली और आहार प्रणाली में कुछ महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन हुए हैं. इसका अहम कारण खराब खानपान और शारीरिक गतिविधियों में कमी है. अधिक मात्रा में तेल, चीनी और प्रोसेस्ड फूड के सेवन से अनाज बैड कोलेस्ट्रॉल का लेवल बढ़ता है. इसके अलावा, आधुनिक जीवनशैली में तनाव, दबाव और मानसिक तनाव की मात्रा बढ़ गई है. यह स्ट्रेस आहार चुनने, खाने की रवैया और वजन को प्रभावित करता है. वजन और हाई कोलेस्ट्रॉल लेवल को कम करने अमरूद के पत्ते फायदेमंद हो सकते हैं.

