Snoring: क्या आप भी पार्टनर के खर्राटों से हो चुके हैं परेशान? जानिए कैसे दूर करें ये दिक्कत
Snoring: क्या आप भी पार्टनर के खर्राटों से हो चुके हैं परेशान? जानिए कैसे दूर करें ये दिक्कत

Snoring Remedies: खर्राटे की आवाज से आपके पार्टनर को तकलीफ हो रही है तो घर में मौजूद चीजों से इस परेशानी को दूर कर सकते हैं.

Jun 16, 2023

Snoring: क्या आप भी पार्टनर के खर्राटों से हो चुके हैं परेशान? जानिए कैसे दूर करें ये दिक्कत

Home Remedies for Snoring: खर्राटा एक ऐसी समस्या है जिससे कई लोग पीड़ित होते हैं, लेकिन तकलीफ खुद के बजाए दूसरों को होती है. रात में जब खर्राटे की तेज आवाज आती है तो साथ सोने वाले शख्स परेशान हो जाता है और उसकी नींद खराब हो जाती है. जब श्वसन तंत्र में रुकावट होती है तो सोते वक्त अंदरूनी सेल्स के कंपन से ये अनचाही आवाज पैदा होती है. अगर आप चाहते हैं कि पार्टनर खर्राटे लेना बंद कर दे तो उन्हें कुछ घरेलू उपायों से रूबरू कराएं.

