Exercise के बाद भी पेट नहीं हो रहा अंदर, Weight Loss के लिए अपनाएं ऐसी हेल्दी डाइट

Weight Loss Tips: वजन कम करना कोई बच्चों का खेल नहीं है, क्योंकि अगर आपने वेट लूज प्रॉसेस में जरा सभी गलती की तो मनचाहा रिजल्ट हासिल नहीं होगा. आपको प्रोपर एक्सरसाइज के साथ-साथ सही डाइट लेना ही होगा. 

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 08:52 AM IST

Weight Loss Diet: बढ़ा हुआ वजन किसी के लिए भी मुश्किलें पैदा कर सकता है, क्योंकि ये खुद में तो कोई डिजीज नहीं है, लेकिन इससे कई बीमारियों की शुरुआत हो सकती है,  जिसमें कोलेस्ट्रॉल का बढ़ना, हाई ब्लड प्रेशर, हाई ब्लड प्रेशर, डायबिटीज, कोरोनरी आर्टरी डिजीज और ट्रिपल वेसल डिजीज शामिल हैं. आमतौर पर हम वजन कम करने के लिए हेवी वर्कआउट का सहारा लेते हैं, लेकिन कई बार जिम में घंटो पसीना बहाते रहने के बावजूद वजन कम नहीं होता, तो ऐसे में समझ जाएं की डाइट में ही कुछ गड़बड़ी है और इसमें सुधार लाना होगा.

