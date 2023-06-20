Makeup Tips: घर पर इन आसान स्टेप्स में बनाएं केमिकल फ्री जेल आई लाइनर
topStories1hindi1745788
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Makeup Tips: घर पर इन आसान स्टेप्स में बनाएं केमिकल फ्री जेल आई लाइनर

आज के समय में आंखों पर काजल और आईलाइनर हर लड़की को पसंद होता है. इसलिए आपको बाजार में कई कलरफुल आई लाइनर आसानी से मिल जाते हैं. वहीं लाइनर की भी डिफरेंट वैराइटीज होती हैं जैसे- मैट आईलाइनर, काजल आईलाइनर, ड्राय आईलाइनर या जेल आईलाइनर आदि.

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 01:24 PM IST

Trending Photos

Makeup Tips: घर पर इन आसान स्टेप्स में बनाएं केमिकल फ्री जेल आई लाइनर

how to make gel eyeliner at home: आज के समय में आंखों पर काजल और आईलाइनर हर लड़की को पसंद होता है. इसलिए आपको बाजार में कई कलरफुल आई लाइनर आसानी से मिल जाते हैं. वहीं लाइनर की भी डिफरेंट वैराइटीज होती हैं जैसे- मैट आईलाइनर, काजल आईलाइनर, ड्राय आईलाइनर या जेल आईलाइनर आदि. लेकिन आजकल जेल आईलाइनर सबसे ज्यादा ट्रेंडिंग है क्योंकि जेल आईलाइनर को एक नहीं कई तरीकों से इस्तेमाल किया जा सकता है. ऐसे में आज हम आपके लिए घर पर जेल आईलाइनर बनाने की विधि लेकर आए हैं. ये होममेड आई लाइनर केमिलल फ्री होने के साथ-साथ बनाने और लगाने में भी काफी आसान होता है, तो चलिए जानते हैं (how to make gel eyeliner at home) घर पर जेल आईलाइनर कैसे बनाएं......

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' पर बवाल से विक्की-सारा की फिल्म को मिल गया सहारा, रामायण के पात्रों ने तोड़ी अपनी चुप्पी
health
Lifestyle News Live Updates: हेल्थ और लाइफस्टाइल की ये हैं सबसे ताजा खबरें| 20 June 2023
Entertainment Live Update
Entertainment News​ Live Update: 'आदिपुरुष' पर हर तरफ मचा बवाल, मुंबई में करण देओल का हुआ शानदार रिसेप्शन, बॉलीवुड-टीवी जगत की पल-पल अपडेट
mughal harem
आराम फरमाने के अलावा मुगल हरम में होते थे ऐसे खेल, बादशाह जमकर उठाते थे लुत्फ
Sanjeeta Bhattacharya
म्यूजिक कंसर्ट में थी सिंगर-एक्ट्रेस; तब आया कॉल, SRK के साथ फिल्म में करेंगी डेब्यू
Powered by Tomorrow.io
adipurush
600 करोड़ बर्बाद कर दिए, मैं बर्दाश्त नहीं कर सका...Adipurush देख भड़के सुनील लहरी
K
WATCH: सुनक ने जेलेंस्की को खिलाई अपनी मां के हाथों की बनी हुई बर्फी
Prabhas
सिर्फ नाम के 'बाहुबली' हैं Prabhas, 6 साल से एक हिट को तरस रहे एक्टर
Nidhi Bhanushali
Nidhi Bhanushali: वेकेशन इन्जॉय कर रहीं TMKOC की पुरानी सोनू, बहनों संग की राफ्टिंग
Rakhi Sawant
राखी ने की ब्रेकअप पार्टी, डिवोर्स होने की खुशी में लहंगा पहन ढोल पर जमकर किया डांस