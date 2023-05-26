Healthy Skin: लेमनग्रास सॉप हैं क्लेयर और ग्लोइंग स्किन का सीक्रेट, घर पर आसान स्टेप्स में बनाएं
Skin Care Tips: आज हम आपके लिए घर पर लेमनग्रास सॉप बनाने की विधि लेकर आए हैं. इस साबुन को लगाने से आपकी स्किन डीप नरिश बनी रहती है. साथ ही इससे आपकी स्किन पर मौजूद दाग-धब्बे भी दूर होते हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं लेमनग्रास सॉप कैसे बनाएं.

May 26, 2023

How To Make Lemongrass Soap: लेमनग्रास एक बहुत ही पौष्टिक फूड आइटम है जोकि आपको कई हेल्थ और स्किन समस्याओं को दूर करने में लाभकारी होता है. अगर आप स्किन पर लेमनग्रास को आजमाते हैं तो इससे आपकी मुंहासों, पिंपल्स और हाइपरपिगमेंटेशन जैसी समस्याएं दूर होती हैं. ऐसे में आज हम आपके लिए घर पर लेमनग्रास सॉप बनाने की विधि लेकर आए हैं. इस साबुन को लगाने से आपकी स्किन डीप नरिश बनी रहती है. साथ ही इससे आपकी स्किन पर मौजूद दाग-धब्बे भी दूर होते हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं (How To Make Lemongrass soap) लेमनग्रास सॉप कैसे बनाएं.....

