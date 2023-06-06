Neem Soap: स्किन की सारी समस्याओं को दूर करेगा नीम का साबुन, घर पर ऐसे बनाएं
topStories1hindi1726565
Hindi Newsलाइफस्टाइल

Neem Soap: स्किन की सारी समस्याओं को दूर करेगा नीम का साबुन, घर पर ऐसे बनाएं

Skin Care Tips: आज हम आपके लिए घर पर नीम का साबुन बनाने की विधि लेकर आए हैं. नीम के साबुन के इस्तेमाल से आपकी स्किन के कील-मुंहासों, डार्क स्पॉट्स, एलर्जी और संक्रमण की समस्या को दूर करने में मदद मिलती है. नीम का साबुन स्किन की डीप सफाई करता है.

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 11:38 AM IST

Trending Photos

Neem Soap: स्किन की सारी समस्याओं को दूर करेगा नीम का साबुन, घर पर ऐसे बनाएं

How To Make Neem Soap: नीम के पत्ते एंटी-बैक्टीरियल और एंटी-फंगल गुणों से भरपूर होते हैं. इसलिए पुराने समय से ही नीम को सौंदर्य के लिए उपयोग किया जाता रहा है. ऐसे में आज हम आपके लिए घर पर नीम का साबुन बनाने की विधि लेकर आए हैं. नीम के साबुन के इस्तेमाल से आपकी स्किन के कील-मुंहासों, डार्क स्पॉट्स, एलर्जी और संक्रमण की समस्या को दूर करने में मदद मिलती है. नीम का साबुन स्किन की डीप सफाई करता है. इसके साथ ही नीम का साबुन बढ़ती उम्र के लक्षणों को धीमा करता है, तो चलिए जानते हैं (How To Make Neem Soap) घर पर नीम का साबुन कैसे बनाएं.....

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
breaking news
Daily News Brief: लखनऊ के इकाना स्टेडियम में बड़ा हादसा, 2 लोगों ने गंवाई जान
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
medicines
मेडिकल स्टोर पर अब नहीं मिलेंगी खांसी और बुखार ये दवाएं, सरकार ने लगाया बैन
Horoscope 6 June 2023
इन 5 राशियों के लिए आज रहेगी मौज, युवाओं को मिल सकता है जॉब ऑफर लेटर