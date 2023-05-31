सोरायसिस में सुधार करता है लाल मिर्च का अचार, वजन को भी कम करे
Cooking Tips: आज हम आपके लिए लाल मिर्च का अचार बनाने की रेसिपी लेकर आए हैं. ये मिर्च के अचार की एक यूनीक रेसिपी है. इस अचार को डीप फ्राई करके तैयार किया जाता है. ये स्वाद में बहुत मजेदार लगता है. इसके सेवन से आपको पेट की समस्या से छुटकारा मिल जाता है. 

Written By  Pooja Attri|Last Updated: May 31, 2023, 10:33 PM IST

How To Make Red Chilli Pickle: मिर्च स्वाद में बहुत तीखी होती है इसलिए इसको खाने में स्वाद और तीखापन बढ़ाने के लिए उपयोग किया जाता है. लेकिन क्या कभी आपने लाल मिर्च का अचार बनाकर खाया है? अगर नहीं तो आज हम आपके लिए लाल मिर्च का अचार बनाने की रेसिपी लेकर आए हैं. ये मिर्च के अचार की एक यूनीक रेसिपी है. इस अचार को डीप फ्राई करके तैयार किया जाता है. ये स्वाद में बहुत मजेदार लगता है. इसके सेवन से आपको पेट की समस्या से छुटकारा मिल जाता है. इससे आपको हृदय संबंधी समस्याओं में भी लाभ मिलता है, तो चलिए जानते हैं (How To Make Red Chilli Pickle) लाल मिर्च का अचार कैसे बनाएं.....

