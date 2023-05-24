Summer Special: शरीर में तुरंत ठंडक घोल देगी ठंडाई फिरनी, झटपट बनाकर लें मजा
Summer Special: शरीर में तुरंत ठंडक घोल देगी ठंडाई फिरनी, झटपट बनाकर लें मजा

Cooking Tips: आज हम आपके लिए ठंडाई फिरनी बनाने की रेसिपी लेकर आए हैं. ठंडाई फिरनी टेस्टी होने के साथ-साथ शरीर को तुरंत ठंडक प्रदान करती है. इसको आप गर्मियों में आसानी से बनाकर गर्मियों के मजे को दोगुना बना सकते हैं.

Summer Special: शरीर में तुरंत ठंडक घोल देगी ठंडाई फिरनी, झटपट बनाकर लें मजा

How To Make Thandai Phirni: गर्मियों में मीठे में कुछ ठंडा-ठंडा पीने को मिल जाए तो कलेजे को ठंडक मिल जाती है. ऐसे में आज हम आपके लिए ठंडाई फिरनी बनाने की रेसिपी लेकर आए हैं. ठंडाई फिरनी टेस्टी होने के साथ-साथ शरीर को तुरंत ठंडक प्रदान करती है. इसको आप गर्मियों में आसानी से बनाकर गर्मियों के मजे को दोगुना बना सकते हैं, तो चलिए जानते हैं (How To Make Thandai Phirni) ठंडाई फिरनी बनाने की विधि.....

