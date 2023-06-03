Dark Upper Lips: होंठों के ऊपरी हिस्से में दिखने लगी डार्कनेस? इन घरेलू उपायों से दूर होगा कालापन
Black Upper Lip: होंठों के ऊपर मौजूद कालापन चेहरे की खूबसूरती को बिगाड़ सकता है, इसलिए इस स्किन पिग्मेंटेशन को दूर करने के लिए कुछ आसान घरेलू उपाय जरूर करें. 

Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: Jun 03, 2023, 08:06 AM IST

Black Upper Lip Home Remedies: होठों का कालापन तो आपने काफी बार सुना होगा और इसके लिए मार्केट में कई ब्यूटी पोडक्ट्स भी मौजूद हैं, लेकिन क्या कभी गौर किया है कि कुछ लोगों के होंठों के ऊपर, यानी नाक के ठीक नीचे डार्कनेस नजर आने लगती है, कई बार ऐसा इसलिए भी होता है जब आप उस एरिया को सही तरीके से साफ नहीं करते. हालांकि इस पिग्मेंटेशन (Pigmentation) के दूसरे कारण भी हो सकते हैं. जैसे कुछ महिलाएं होंठों के ऊपर मौजूद अनचाहे बालों को हटाने और छिपाने के लिए वैक्स या ब्लीच का इस्तेमाल करती है. अगर ये प्रोडक्ट स्किन को सूट नहीं करता तो ऐसे में काले-धब्बे हो जाते हैं. हालांकि ऐसे में घबराने की बिलकुल भी जरूरत नहीं है. कुछ घरेलू उपायों की मदद से इस डार्कने को दूर किया जा सकता है.

