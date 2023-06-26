White Hair: इस विटामिन की कमी से जल्दी उगते हैं सफेद बाल, कैसे वापस पाएं युवाओं जैसे डार्क हेयर?
White Hair: इस विटामिन की कमी से जल्दी उगते हैं सफेद बाल, कैसे वापस पाएं युवाओं जैसे डार्क हेयर?

White Hair Problems Solution: हमारे आसपास कई ऐसे युवा हैं जिनके बाल वक्त से पहले ही पकने लगे हैं, लेकिन वो समझ नहीं पाते कि ऐसी स्थिति में क्या करें, हालांकि डाइट पर ध्यान देने से इस समस्या का हल हो सकता है.

White Hair: इस विटामिन की कमी से जल्दी उगते हैं सफेद बाल, कैसे वापस पाएं युवाओं जैसे डार्क हेयर?

Vitamin B For Premature White Hair: आज के दौर में सफेद बालों से सबसे ज्यादा परेशान यंग एज ग्रुप के लोग हैं, क्योंकि ये उनकी उम्मीदों के उलट घटना होती है. आम तौर पर 35 साल के बाद बाल पकने शुरू होने चाहिए लेकिन अब 25 साल के युवा भी बालों के बदलते कलर को लेकर फिक्रमंद रहते है. इससे उन शर्मिंदगी के साथ-साथ लो कॉन्फिडेंस का भी सामना करना पड़ता है.

