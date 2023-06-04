Desi Ghee: नॉर्मल कुकिंग ऑयल से क्यों बेहतर है देसी घी? फायदे जान लेंगे तो नहीं पूछेंगे ये सवाल
Desi Ghee: नॉर्मल कुकिंग ऑयल से क्यों बेहतर है देसी घी? फायदे जान लेंगे तो नहीं पूछेंगे ये सवाल

Desi Ghee Benefits: देसी घी कई कुकिंग ऑयल के मुकाबले काफी महंगे होते हैं, लेकिन सेहत के मामले दूध से बनी इस चीज का कोई जोड़ नहीं है, इसलिए देसी घी को अपने डाइट में जरूर शामिल करें. 

Written By  Shariqul Hoda|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 07:08 AM IST

Desi Ghee: नॉर्मल कुकिंग ऑयल से क्यों बेहतर है देसी घी? फायदे जान लेंगे तो नहीं पूछेंगे ये सवाल

Health Benefits of Desi Ghee: आजकल लोग रिफाइंड ऑयल और सेचुरेटेड फैट का इस्तेमाल काफी ज्यादा कर रहे हैं, जिससे मोटापा, हाई कोलेस्ट्रॉल, डायबिटीज, हार्ट अटैक, कोरोनरी आर्टरी डिजीज और ट्रिपल वेसल डिजीज ता खतरा पैदा हो जाता है. इसके बावजूद काफी लोग देसी घी खाने का विकल्प नहीं चुनते जिसे बड़े बुजुर्ग हमेशा खाने की सलाह देते हैं. ये न सिर्फ हमारी सेहत को बेहतर रखती है बल्कि कई बीमारियों के जोखिम को कम कर देती है. ग्रेटर नोएडा के GIMS अस्पताल में कार्यरत मशहूर डाइटीशियन डॉ. आयुषी यादव (Dr. Ayushi Yadav) ने ZEE NEWS को बताया कि देसी घी खाने के क्या-क्या फायदे हैं.

