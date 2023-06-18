Success Story: डॉक वर्कर के बेटे ने झोपड़पट्टी में एक कमरे में की तैयारी, क्लियर किया UPSC एग्जाम, अनपढ़ हैं माता पिता
topStories1hindi1742462
Hindi Newsनौकरी

Success Story: डॉक वर्कर के बेटे ने झोपड़पट्टी में एक कमरे में की तैयारी, क्लियर किया UPSC एग्जाम, अनपढ़ हैं माता पिता

UPSC Success Story: सैय्यद अपने तंग कमरे और भीड़ भरे मोहल्ले से निकलकर बगीचों, पुस्तकालयों और सड़कों की रोशनी में शांति से पढ़ने के लिए निकल जाते थे. 

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 18, 2023, 06:20 AM IST

Trending Photos

Success Story: डॉक वर्कर के बेटे ने झोपड़पट्टी में एक कमरे में की तैयारी, क्लियर किया UPSC एग्जाम, अनपढ़ हैं माता पिता

Mumbai Dockworker UPSC Success Story: मुंबई के वाडी बंदर में पी डिमेलो रोड से दूर विशाल झोपड़पट्टी में एक कमरे के मकान में पले-बढ़े, एक डॉकवर्क के बेटे ने असंभव प्रतीत होने वाली उपलब्धि हासिल की है. हुसैन सैय्यद (27) ने अखिल भारतीय रैंक 570 हासिल करते हुए यूपीएससी परीक्षा 2022 में सफलता हासिल की है. इसने उन्हें रातों-रात एक मिनी-सेलिब्रिटी और अपने गरीब पड़ोस में असंभव रोल मॉडल में बदल दिया है. अपने माता-पिता के अनपढ़ होने के बावजूद, सैय्यद के आत्म विश्वास ने उन्हें आगे बढ़ाया.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

adipurush
Adipurush Vs Jai Santoshi Maa: क्या टूटेगा रिकॉर्ड? चप्पल उतारकर देखने जाते थे लोग!
Ram Charan
Ram Charan Baby: महिला कारपेंटर्स ने बच्चे के लिए बनाया खास ‘पालना’, तस्वीर की शेयर
Nia Sharma
बस नाम के कपड़े पहन सड़क पर खूब नाची ये मशहूर एक्ट्रेस, भूल बैठीं सब लाज-शर्म!
Gold-Silver price
बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss के हर नए सीजन से पहले Salman Khan को ऑफ रखना पड़ता है अपना फोन
Powered by Tomorrow.io
adipurush
Adipurush: एडवांस बुकिंग के टिकट कैंसिल कर रहे अब लोग, बोले- नहीं देखनी गलत रामायण
adipurush
थियेटर में हनुमान जी के लिए रिजर्व सीट पर बैठने की कोशिश, दर्शकों ने शख्स को धो डाला
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
TMKOC: फिर पोपटलाल की शादी ना होने से गुस्से में दर्शक, मेकर्स को देनी पड़ी सफाई
asia cup 2023 opening matches in Pakistan
एशिया कप को लेकर अपने फैसले पर खुद घिरा PAK, अब छिन जाएगी मेजबानी!
Salman Khan
Bigg Boss OTT 2: पहले ही एपिसोड में क्यों गुस्साए Salman Khan, बोले- बात जब खत्म..