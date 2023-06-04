High Salary: हाई सैलरी का क्रेज, इस कोर्स में एडमिशन के लिए IIT भी छोड़ने के लिए तैयार हैं स्टूडेंट्स
Salary for CS Graduates: जॉइंट सीट एलोकेशन ऑथारिटी द्वारा शेयर किए गए आंकड़ों के अनुसार जेईई एडवांस में टॉप 100 रैंक लाने वाले में से 97 छात्रों ने कंप्यूटर साइंस के कोर्स को चुना है. 

How Many IIT in India: JEE एडवांस में टॉप करने वाले ज्यादातर स्टूडेंट्स कंप्यूटर साइंस और इससे संबंधित इंजीनियरिंग कोर्स में ही दाखिला ले रहे हैं. 'कंप्यूटर साइंस इंजीनियरिंग' का क्रेज इतना ज्यादा है कि कई स्टूडेंट्स इसकी वजह से आईआईटी तक में दाखिला नहीं ले रहे हैं. दरअसल, आईआईटी का ऑप्शन छोड़ने वाले इन स्टूडेंट्स को जेईई एडवांस रैंक के बेस पर आईआईटी मे कंप्यूटर साइंस के कोर्सेज में दाखिला नहीं मिल सकता. ऐसे में ये स्टूडेंट्स आईआईटी को छोड़कर ट्रिपल आईटी, एनआईटी और बीआईटीएस जैसे अन्य उच्च शिक्षण संस्थानों में एडमिशन ले लेते हैं. इसका मूल कारण यही है कि इन संस्थानों में वे कंप्यूटर साइंस इंजीनियरिंग में दाखिला पाने में सक्षम हैं.

