IAS Success Story: किसान के बेटे ने ऐसे की तैयारी, बन गया आईएएस अधिकारी; पढ़िए पूरी कहानी
IAS Success Story: किसान के बेटे ने ऐसे की तैयारी, बन गया आईएएस अधिकारी; पढ़िए पूरी कहानी

IAS Avinash Kumar UPSC 2022: अविनाश कुमार बिहार के बघवा के एक छोटे से गांव के रहने वाले हैं और इलाके के एक किसान के बेटे हैं. कड़ी मेहनत और लगन से आईएएस अविनाश कुमार ने अब अपने गांव का नाम रोशन किया है.

IAS Success Story: किसान के बेटे ने ऐसे की तैयारी, बन गया आईएएस अधिकारी; पढ़िए पूरी कहानी

UPSC Success Story: यूपीएससी सिविल सेवा परीक्षा 2023 का परिणाम कुछ सप्ताह पहले संघ लोक सेवा आयोग (यूपीएससी) द्वारा जारी किया गया था, और इशिता किशोर ने रैंक 1 हासिल की. हालांकि, यूपीएससी टॉपर अविनाश कुमार की सफलता की कहानी है, जिन्होंने ऑल इंडिया रैंक 17 हासिल की है. प्रेरणा देने से कम नहीं.

