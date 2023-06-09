IAS IPS की फैक्ट्री है ये यूपी का ये गांव, बेटे, बहू और बेटियां सब अफसर हैं
IAS IPS की फैक्ट्री है ये यूपी का ये गांव, बेटे, बहू और बेटियां सब अफसर हैं

Madhopatti Village of UP: संयोग से इस छोटे से गांव में अफसरों की संख्या इतनी ज्यादा है कि स्थानीय त्योहारों के दौरान पूरे गांव की सड़कों पर पहले लाल और नीली बत्ती वाली कारें हुआ करती थीं.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 09, 2023, 01:38 PM IST

IAS IPS की फैक्ट्री है ये यूपी का ये गांव, बेटे, बहू और बेटियां सब अफसर हैं

IAS और IPS हाई-प्रोफाइल जॉब्स हैं लेकिन इन एग्जाम्स को पास करना बहुत मुश्किल है. कई कैंडिडेट्स इन यूपीएससी परीक्षाओं को क्रैक करने के लिए सालों तक तैयारी करते हैं और इसके बाद भी उनमें से अधिकांश ठीक रैंक प्राप्त करने में विफल रहते हैं. हालांकि, उत्तर प्रदेश में माधोपट्टी नाम का एक गांव है जिसे IAS और IPS की फैक्ट्री कहा जाता है.

