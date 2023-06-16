Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: नेवी में निकली बंपर भर्ती, ये रहा अप्लाई करने का डायरेक्ट लिंक
Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: नेवी में निकली बंपर भर्ती, ये रहा अप्लाई करने का डायरेक्ट लिंक

Indian Navy SSR Recruitment 2023: कैंडिडेट्स का सेलेक्शन कंप्यूटर आधारित ऑनलाइन परीक्षा, लिखित परीक्षा, पीएफटी और मेडिकल परीक्षाओं के आधार पर किया जाएगा.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 06:34 AM IST

Indian Navy Recruitment 2023: इंडियन नेवी ने अग्निवीर के 4465 पदों पर भर्ती के लिए आवेदन मांगे हैं. कुल वैकेंसी में से, 4465 वैकेंसी 02/2023 (23 नवंबर) और 01/2024 (24 अप्रैल) बैच के लिए अग्निवीर (एसएसआर) के लिए और शेष 300 वैकेंसी 02/2023 (23 नवंबर)  और 01/2024 (अप्रैल 24) बैच के लिए अग्निवीर (एमआर) के लिए आवंटित की गई हैं.

