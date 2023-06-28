ITBP Vacancy 2023: 10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी, आईटीबीपी कांस्टेबल भर्ती के लिए कर दें आवेदन
ITBP Vacancy 2023: 10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी, आईटीबीपी कांस्टेबल भर्ती के लिए कर दें आवेदन

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023: अगर आप सरकारी नौकरी करना चाहते हैं तो ITBP) ने कांस्टेबल पदों पर वैकेंसी निकली हैं. इस भर्ती के लिए आवेदन शुरू.  इच्छुक कैंडिडेट्स इस वैकेंसी के लिए फटाफट आवेदन कर दें. 

Jun 28, 2023

ITBP Vacancy 2023: 10वीं पास के लिए सरकारी नौकरी, आईटीबीपी कांस्टेबल भर्ती के लिए कर दें आवेदन

ITBP Constable Recruitment 2023: अगर आप सरकारी नौकरी की तलाश कर रहे हैं तो इस समय आपके पास अच्छी अपॉर्चुनिटी है. आपको बता दें भारत तिब्बत सीमा पुलिस (ITBP) में बंपर भर्तियां होनी हैं. यहां पर कांस्टेबल (ड्राइवर) के 458 रिक्त पदों को भरने के लिए वैकेंसी निकली हैं.

