Job of The Week: ये रहीं इस हफ्ते की सरकारी नौकरियां, आप भी कर सकते हैं आवेदन
topStories1hindi1753161
Hindi Newsनौकरी

Job of The Week: ये रहीं इस हफ्ते की सरकारी नौकरियां, आप भी कर सकते हैं आवेदन

Job of The Week Sarkari Naukri: किसी भी ऐसी नौकरी के लिए आवेदन बिलकुल न करें जिसकी पात्रताओं को आप पूरा नहीं करते हैं.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 01:34 PM IST

Trending Photos

Job of The Week: ये रहीं इस हफ्ते की सरकारी नौकरियां, आप भी कर सकते हैं आवेदन

Job of The Week Sarkari Naukri: सरकारी नौकरी की तलाश करने वालों के लिए देशभर में निकली नौकरियों की जानकारी हम यहां दे रहे हैं. आप अपनी पढ़ाई के मुताबिक इन पदों के लिए आवेदन कर सकते हैं. किसी भी ऐसी नौकरी के लिए आवेदन बिलकुल न करें जिसकी पात्रताओं को आप पूरा नहीं करते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
land
जमीन खरीदने जा रहे तो ये Website है वरदान! मिनटों में बताएगी इसकी सारी डीटेल्स
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Prabhas
इटली में खूबसूरत विला के मालिक हैं प्रभास, टूरिस्ट को देते हैं किराए पर
Patna Opposition Parties Meeting
विपक्षी दलों की बैठक पर स्मृति ईरानी ने कही ऐसी बात जो कांग्रेस को जाएगी 'चुभ'
Bollywood
3 Idiots के इस एक्टर ने बॉलीवुड की काली सच्चाई से उठाया पर्दा! बोले- कई युवा...
Saath Nibhaana Saathiya
आखिर कहां है 'रसोड़े में कौन था' से फेमस होने वाली 'साथ निभाना साथिया' की राशि बेन?