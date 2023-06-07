ये हैं भारत में सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी करने के कई बड़े नुकसान, नौजवानों का करियर लग रहा दांव पर
ये हैं भारत में सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी करने के कई बड़े नुकसान, नौजवानों का करियर लग रहा दांव पर

Disadvantages of Govt Job Preparation in India: भारत में सरकारी नौकरी के लिए इतना ज्यादा कॉम्पिटीशन है कि एक उम्मीदवार के लिए परीक्षा की तैयारी में काफी मेहनत और समय लगाने के बाद भी नौकरी हासिल करना काफी मुश्किल हो जाता है.

Written By  Kunal Jha|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 09:41 AM IST

ये हैं भारत में सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी करने के कई बड़े नुकसान, नौजवानों का करियर लग रहा दांव पर

Disadvantages of Govt Job Preparation in India: भारत में करोड़ों उम्मीदवार सालों-साल सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी करते रहते हैं. सरकारी नौकरी की परीक्षा की तैयारी करने के कई फायदे हो सकते हैं, लेकिन अगर आप इस पर ढंग से विचार करें, तो आप पाएंगे कि भारत जैसे देश में जिसकी जनसंख्या दुनिया में सबसे अधिक है, वहां सालों-साल सरकारी नौकरी की तैयारी करने के काफी नुकसान भी हैं, जिनमें कई चीजे शामिल हैं, जिसे हमने विस्तार से नीचे बताया हुआ है.

