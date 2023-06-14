GK: आखिर किस जीव के पास होते हैं 32 दिमाग, 300 दांत और 10 आंखें? इसकी खासियतें जान रह जाएंगे हैरान
Feature of Leech: जोंक को आपने कई बार देखा होगा या इसके बारे में अपने बड़ों से तो जरूर सुना होगा. यह बड़ा ही विचित्र और खतरनाक जीव है. इसके शरीर के हर टुकड़े का अपना दिमाग होता है. 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 02:41 PM IST

Feature of Leech: इस पूरी धरती पर कई तरह के जीव पाए जाते हैं. हर किसी की अपनी अलग खासियत होती है. कई जीवों का रहने, खाने-पीने, प्रजनन की क्रिया एक-दूसरे से काफी अलग होती है. पहले हमारे आसपास की दुनिया बहुत छोटी हुआ करती थी, लेकिन इंटरनेट के आने के बाद पूरी दुनिया की जानकारी जुटाना बहुत आसान हो गया.

