RPSC Recruitment 2023: आरपीएससी ने 1900 से ज्यादा पदों को भरने के लिए मांगे आवेदन, ये कैंडिडेट्स कर सकते हैं अप्लाई
topStories1hindi1751403
Hindi Newsनौकरी

RPSC Recruitment 2023: आरपीएससी ने 1900 से ज्यादा पदों को भरने के लिए मांगे आवेदन, ये कैंडिडेट्स कर सकते हैं अप्लाई

RPSC  Recruitment 2023 Notification: आरपीएससी ने अपनी आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर 1913 असिस्टेंट प्रोफेसर पदों के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन मांगे हैं. आरपीएससी भर्ती 2023 आवेदन प्रक्रिया, आयु सीमा, योग्यता और अन्य डिटेल यहां देखें.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 06:09 AM IST

Trending Photos

RPSC Recruitment 2023: आरपीएससी ने 1900 से ज्यादा पदों को भरने के लिए मांगे आवेदन, ये कैंडिडेट्स कर सकते हैं अप्लाई

RPSC Assistant Professor Vacancy 2023: Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) राजस्थान लोक सेवा आयोग (आरपीएससी) ने अपनी आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर 1913 सहायक प्रोफेसर पदों के लिए अधिसूचना जारी की है. ये पद राजस्थान सरकार के कॉलेज शिक्षा विभाग में उपलब्ध हैं. इच्छुक और योग्य उम्मीदवार इन पदों के लिए 25 जुलाई 2023 तक या उससे पहले वेबसाइट sso.rajasthan.gov.in पर ऑनलाइन आवेदन कर सकते हैं. ऑनलाइन आवेदन 26 जून 2023 से शुरू होगा.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: जबरदस्त विरोध ने लगा दी 'आदिपुरुष' की 'लंका', विवादित डॉयलाग बदलने को मजबूर हुए मेकर्स
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
Titanic Tourist Submarine
टाइटैनिक दिखाने ले गई लापता पनडुब्बी में अब कुछ घंटों की ऑक्सीजन, तलाशी अभियान जारी
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध