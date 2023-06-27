Sarkari Naukri: सरकारी नौकरी चाहिए तो कई जगह निकली है वैकेंसी, फौरन कर दें अप्लाई
topStories1hindi1756254
Hindi Newsनौकरी

Sarkari Naukri: सरकारी नौकरी चाहिए तो कई जगह निकली है वैकेंसी, फौरन कर दें अप्लाई

Govt Jobs: कई बार ऐसा होता है कि कैंडिडेट्स जिस नौकरी के लिए तैयारी कर रहे होते हैं, उनके भर्ती के लिए आवेदन करने की लास्ट डेट निकल जाती है और उनको ये बाद में पता चलता है. यहां हम आपको कुछ सरकारी वैकेंसी की डिटेल्स दे रहे हैं.

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 27, 2023, 01:55 PM IST

Trending Photos

Sarkari Naukri: सरकारी नौकरी चाहिए तो कई जगह निकली है वैकेंसी, फौरन कर दें अप्लाई

Government Jobs Latest Updates: लाखों युवा सरकारी नौकरी पाने के लिए दिन-रात मेहनत करते हैं. अगर आप भी गवर्नमेंट जॉब की तलाश में हैं तो यहां हम आपके लिए कुछ वैकेंसी की डिटेल्स लेकर आए हैं. इसमें 10वीं पास से लेकर ग्रेजुएट्स के लिए विभिन्न वाले पदों पर निकलीं भर्तियों की जानकारी है. वैकेंसी से जुड़ी ज्यादा जानकारी हासिल करने के लिए आप संबंधित विभाग के ऑफिशियल वेबसाइट्स पर जरूर विजिट करें.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Disgusting Dress: मोहतरमा ने पहना कुछ ऐसा, लोगों को देख आ गई घिन्न!
sapna choudhary
Sapna Choudhary Top 5 Song: इन गानों ने बना दिया सपना को हर दिल की रानी
Ankita Lokhande
कमरे में अकेली थीं Ankita Lokhande, प्रोड्यूसर ने साफ-साफ की कॉम्प्रोमाइज की डिमांड!
Nutan
एक अफवाह और हो गया था इस एक्ट्रेस की जिंदगी में बवाल, संजीव कुमार हुए थे शर्मिंदा
flight mode
हवाई जहाज में क्यों Flight Mode पर करना पड़ता है फोन, वजह जानकर डर जाएंगे आप
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Namrata Malla
नम्रता मल्ला ने किया ऐसा डांस फैंस देख रह गए दंग, देखें वायरल वीडियो
Sara Ali Khan
Super Hit है यह फिल्म; बॉलीवुड ने ली राहत की सांस, जानिए Box Office का हिसाब-किताब
AliExpress
चीनी ऐप से 4 साल पहले दिल्ली के लड़के ने किया था ऑर्डर, अब पहुंचा तो मिली ये चीज
kusha kapila
Kusha Kapila Divorce: शादी के 6 साल बाद पति से ले रहीं तलाक, बोलीं- ‘दिल टूट रहा है’
malaika arora
Malaika Arjun: ना उम्र की परवाह, ना फिक्र दुनियादारी की; जब लगिया इश्क दा रोग