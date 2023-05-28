Sarkari Naukri: 12वीं पास के लिए निकलीं भर्ती, 50 साल तक के कैंडिडेट कर सकते हैं आवेदन!
Sarkari Naukri: 12वीं पास के लिए निकलीं भर्ती, 50 साल तक के कैंडिडेट कर सकते हैं आवेदन!

Chhattisgarh Forest Guard: छत्तीसगढ़ वन रक्षक ने अपनी आधिकारिक वेबसाइट पर 1484 वन रक्षक पदों के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन मांगे हैं. छत्तीसगढ़ वन रक्षक भर्ती 2023 आवेदन प्रक्रिया, आयु सीमा, योग्यता और अन्य डिटेल यहां देखें.

Written By  chetan sharma|Last Updated: May 28, 2023, 08:43 AM IST

Sarkari Naukri: 12वीं पास के लिए निकलीं भर्ती, 50 साल तक के कैंडिडेट कर सकते हैं आवेदन!

Chhattisgarh Forest Guard Recruitment 2023 Notification: छत्तीसगढ़ वन विभाग ने राज्य भर में 1484 वन रक्षक पदों की भर्ती के लिए नोटिफिकेशन जारी किया है. भर्ती अभियान के लिए रजिस्ट्रेशन प्रक्रिया 20 मई, 2023 को शुरू हुई थी और 11 जून, 2023 को www.cgforest.com पर खत्म होगी. फारेस्ट गार्ड पदों के लिए फाइनली सेलेक्ट होने वाले कैंडिडिडेट्स को लेवल 04 (5200-20200 ग्रेड पे 1900) में वेतन दिया जाएगा.

