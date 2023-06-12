UP में इस सरकारी नौकरी के लिए आवदेन का आज आखिरी मौका, आयु सीमा 40 साल
UPSSSC Recruitment 2023: इस पद के लिए पात्र होने के लिए आवेदक की आयु 18 से 40 साल के बीच होनी चाहिए.

UP Sarkari Naukri 2023: यदि आपने कभी उत्तर प्रदेश में सरकारी नौकरी की इच्छा की है, तो आपके पास उत्तर प्रदेश अधीनस्थ सेवा चयन आयोग (UPSSSC) के माध्यम से ग्राम पंचायत अधिकारी के पद के लिए आवेदन करने का अवसर है. इस पद पर भर्ती के लिए ऑनलाइन आवेदन जल्द ही बंद होने की उम्मीद है. चल रहे भर्ती अभियान के हिस्से के रूप में, UPSSSC का लक्ष्य ग्राम पंचायत अधिकारी के पद के लिए कुल 1,468 वैकेंसी को भरना है.

