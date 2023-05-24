NTPC Vacancy 2023: एनटीपीसी में असिस्टेंट मैनेजर बनना है तो जल्दी कर दें आवेदन, ये रही तमाम डिटेल्स
NTPC Vacancy 2023: एनटीपीसी में असिस्टेंट मैनेजर बनना है तो जल्दी कर दें आवेदन, ये रही तमाम डिटेल्स

NTPC Recruitment 2023:एनटीपीसी ने असिस्टेंट मैनेजर के पदों पर बंपर भर्तियां निकाली है. इसके लिए आवेदन शुरू हो गए हैं. इस भर्ती से जुड़ी सभी डिटेल्स यहां देखें और योग्य उम्मीदवार फौरन अप्लाई कर दें.

NTPC Recruitment 2023: ऐसे युवा जो जबरदस्त सालाना पैकेज वाली सरकारी नौकरी की तलाश में हैं, उनके लिए एक शानदार मौका है. नेशनल थर्मल पावर कॉरपोरेशन लिमिटेड (NTPC) में इस समय नौकरियों की भरमार है. आपको बता दें कि एनटीपीसी ने सहायक प्रबंधक (Assistant Manager) के पदों पर भर्तियां करने का फैसला लिया है. ऐसे में यहां पर कुल 300 रिक्तियों पर नियुक्तियां होनी हैं. इन पदों के लिए भर्ती  नोटिफिकेशन जारी कर ऑनलाइन आवेदन आमंत्रित किए गए हैं.

