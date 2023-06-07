जानिए वर्ल्ड बैंक के नए चीफ अजय बंगा का इंडिया कनेक्शन, कहां से की है पढ़ाई और कितनी ली हैं डिग्रियां
जानिए वर्ल्ड बैंक के नए चीफ अजय बंगा का इंडिया कनेक्शन, कहां से की है पढ़ाई और कितनी ली हैं डिग्रियां

World Bank President Ajay Banga: अजय बंगा भारत में जन्मे ऐसे पहले शख्स हैं, जिन्हें वर्ल्ड बैंक के नए प्रेसिडेंट के तौर पर नियुक्त किया गया है. उनकी इस उपलब्ध‍ि से देश भी गौरवान्वित है. आइए जानते हैं कि अजय बंगा ने कहां से पढ़ाई की है. 

Jun 07, 2023



World Bank New President Ajay Banga: भारतीय अमेरिकी अजय बंगा निर्विरोध विश्व बैंक के नए अध्यक्ष नियुक्त हो गए. विश्व बैंक के कार्यकारी निदेशकों द्वारा पांच साल के कार्यकाल के लिए चुने गए. अजय बंगा को इस पद के लिए पहले राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन ने नामित किया था. आज हम बात करेंगे कि अजय बंगा का भारत से कैसा रिश्ता है, उन्होंने कहां से पढ़ाई की और उनके पास कौन-कौन सी डिग्र‍ियां हैं.

