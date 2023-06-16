Gold Price Today: बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे
topStories1hindi1740249
Hindi Newsनिवेश

Gold Price Today: बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे

Gold Silver Price: तेजी मल्‍टी कमोड‍िटी एक्‍सचेंज (MCX) के साथ सर्राफा बाजार में भी द‍िखाई दे रही है. दोनों कीमती धातुओं में चल रही उठा-पटक के बीच जानकारों का यही कहना है क‍ि अभी सोने और चांदी में और तेजी आएगी.

Written By  Kriyanshu Saraswat|Last Updated: Jun 16, 2023, 01:12 PM IST

Trending Photos

Gold Price Today: बड़ी ग‍िरावट के बाद सोने-चांदी में फ‍िर तेजी, अभी खरीदने वाले भी फायदे में रहेंगे

Gold Price 16th June: र‍िकॉर्ड लेवल पर पहुंचने वाला सोना-चांदी प‍िछले कुछ द‍िनों से उठा-पटक के दौर से गुजर रहा है. प‍िछले महीने 5 मई को सोना और चांदी र‍िकॉर्ड हाई पर पहुंच गए थे. उस समय सोना चढ़कर 61739 रुपये के लेवल पर और चांदी 77280 रुपये प्रत‍ि क‍िलो के स्‍तर पर बंद हुई थी. इसके बाद एक द‍िन पहले ही ग‍िरकर सोना 59,000 के स्‍तर पर और चांदी 71,000 रुपये के करीब आ गई थी. लेक‍िन ग‍िरावट के अगले ही द‍िन दोनों कीमती धातुओं में तेजी देखी जा रही है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'टीकू वेड्स शेरू' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, दिखेगी नवाजुद्दीन सिद्दीकी-अवनीत कौर की जुगलबंदी
Pakistan
आर्थिक संकट से जूझ रहे PAK की मंत्री ने कहा,‘फिलहाल भारत के साथ व्यापार संभव नहीं'
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
Pakistan
पाकिस्तान में आज सिंध से टकराएगा चक्रवात बिपरजॉय, 66,000 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Gujarat news
चक्रवात बिपरजॉय: गुजरात में 94,427 लोगों को किया गया शिफ्ट, बनाए गए 1521 होम शेल्टर
Deoband
अंग्रेजी के खिलाफ देवबंद दारुल उलूम का फतवा, नियम नहीं माने तो छात्र को निकाला जाएगा
Sharda Rajan Iyengar
तितली उड़ी... की गायिका शारदा नहीं रहीं, उनकी वजह से फिल्म फेयर ने किया था बड़ा चेंज
Ecuador
अस्पताल ने जिस महिला को घोषित कर दिया मृत, वह ताबूत में ले रही थी सांसें फिर...
Hina Khan
Hina और Shaheer बारिश के बाद अब लेकर आए बरसात, नए गाने में दिखी केमिस्ट्री