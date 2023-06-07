Instant Loan: अचानक पैसों की पड़ जाए जरूरत और कहीं से न मिले उधार? इन 5 आसान तरीकों से कर लें पैसों का जुगाड़
topStories1hindi1727516
Hindi Newsनिवेश

Instant Loan: अचानक पैसों की पड़ जाए जरूरत और कहीं से न मिले उधार? इन 5 आसान तरीकों से कर लें पैसों का जुगाड़

How to Get Instant Loan: जरूरत के वक्त पैसा उधार मिलना बहुत मुश्किल हो जाता है. ऐसे में इंसान परेशान हो जाता है कि अब क्या करें. अगर आप भी कभी ऐसी स्थिति में फंसें तो तुरंत लोन पाने के लिए ये 5 तरीके इस्तेमाल कर सकते हैं. 

Written By  Devinder Kumar|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 06:28 AM IST

Trending Photos

Instant Loan: अचानक पैसों की पड़ जाए जरूरत और कहीं से न मिले उधार? इन 5 आसान तरीकों से कर लें पैसों का जुगाड़

Ways to Get Instant Loan: जिंदगी में कई बार ऐसा वक्त आ जाता है, जब हमें अचानक पैसों की जरूरत पड़ जाती है. बाहर से पैसे उधार मिलना तो मुश्किल होता ही है. अगर आप बैंक से लोन लेने जाओ तो भी वह इतनी आसानी से नहीं मिलता. अगर लोन मिल भी जाता है तो उस पर ब्याज काफी ज्यादा चुकाना पड़ता है. ऐसे में इंसान बेबस हो जाता है और उसे समझ नहीं आता कि अब क्या करे. आज हम आपको तुरंत लोन (Instant Loan) पाने के लिए 5 तरीके बताने जा रहे हैं, जिन्हें इस्तेमाल करके आप चुटकियों में रकम हासिल कर सकते हैं. 

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: क्या कैंसर से जूझ रहे हैं मेगा स्टार चिंरजीवी? बीमारी की खबरों पर एक्टर ने दिया ये रिएक्शन
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: सिनेमा में 16 जून को रिलीज हो रही 'आदिपुरुष', हर थियेटर में हनुमान जी के नाम से बुक रहेगी एक सीट
pan american highway start and finish
दुनिया का सबसे लंबा हाइवे, 30,000 KM का लंबा सफर तय करने में लगते हैं कई महीने
Manipur violence
दवाओं की कमी, कीमतों में भारी उछाल, हिंसा प्रभावित मणिपुर में लोगों का जीना मुहाल
Afghanistan
Afghanistan में हैरान कर देने वाली घटना, करीब 80 स्कूली छात्राओं को दिया गया जहर
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Odisha Train Accident
Odisha Rail Accident: लापता लोगों के बारे में बात करते हुए रो पड़े रेल मंत्री
Turkiye
शहबाज शरीफ को झेलनी पड़ी शर्मिंदगी, राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन ने PAK पीएम को किया बेइज्जत
china
सिर्फ 11 रूपये में खुद को ‘किराए’ पर क्यों देती है यह लड़की? चौंकाने वाली है वजह
Reham Khan
पति के साथ रोमांटिक मूड में दिखीं रेहम खान, इमरान की पूर्व पत्नी ने की है तीसरी शादी
Archana Puran Singh
Video: Archana Puran Singh के घर पर फोन कर RJ Naved ने किया मजेदार प्रैंक