Investments Tips: Mutual Fund में किसे कहते हैं Exit Load कमीशन? निवेशक इससे छुटकारा पाने का तरीका भी जानें
MF Exit Load Commission: एक्जिट लोड कमीशन तय समय से पहले निवेश की राशि निकालने से पहले देना पड़ता है. वहीं, भारतीय निवेशकों को अब म्यूचुअल फंड अपफ्रंट कमीशन का भुगतान नहीं करना पड़ता. 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 12:44 PM IST

Exit Load Commission In Mutual Fund: शेयर बाजार में निवेश का सबसे आसान तरीका म्यूचुअल फंड (Mutual Fund) को माना जाता है. हालांकि, निवेश का यह एक जोखिम भरा विकल्प भी माना जाता है. हर म्यूचुअल फंड के साथ इन्वेस्टर्स को अपफ्रंट कमीशन (Upfront Commission) और एक्जिट लोड कमीशन (Exit Load Commission) का भुगतान करना होता है, जो कि सीधे निवेशक द्वारा लगाई गई रकम में से डिडक्ट किए जाते हैं. यहां जानिए म्यूचुअल फंड में एक्जिट लोड कमीशन क्या होता है और इससे निवेशक किस तरह से छुटकारा पा सकते हैं. 

