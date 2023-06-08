LIC के इस प्लान में महिलाओं को मिल रहे हैं पूरे 11 लाख, जमा करने हैं सिर्फ 87 रुपये
LIC के इस प्लान में महिलाओं को मिल रहे हैं पूरे 11 लाख, जमा करने हैं सिर्फ 87 रुपये

LIC Aadhaar Shila Policy: अगर आप भी निवेश के लिए एलआईसी की कोई भी पॉलिसी देख रहे हैं तो आज हम आपको एक ऐसी पॉलिसी के बारे में बताएंगे, जिसमें आपको पूरे 11 लाख रुपये मिलेंगे. एलआईसी के इस प्लान का नाम आधारशिला स्कीम (LIC Aadhaar Shila Plan) है. 

 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 08, 2023, 06:27 PM IST

LIC Policy: एलआईसी की तरफ से कई स्कीम चलाई जा रही है, जिसमें आपको अच्छे रिटर्न के साथ ही भविष्य की सुरक्षा भी मिलती है. अगर आप भी निवेश के लिए एलआईसी की कोई भी पॉलिसी देख रहे हैं तो आज हम आपको एक ऐसी पॉलिसी के बारे में बताएंगे, जिसमें आपको पूरे 11 लाख रुपये मिलेंगे. एलआईसी के इस प्लान का नाम आधारशिला स्कीम (LIC Aadhaar Shila Plan) है. 

