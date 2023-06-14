LIC अब करोड़ों ग्राहकों को दे रहा 11,000 रुपये, हर महीने खाते में आएगा पैसा
topStories1hindi1737716
Hindi Newsनिवेश

LIC अब करोड़ों ग्राहकों को दे रहा 11,000 रुपये, हर महीने खाते में आएगा पैसा

LIC Policy Update: आज हम आपको एक ऐसी पॉलिसी के बारे में बता रहे हैं, जिसमें आपको 11,000 रुपये पेंशन मिलेगी. एलआईसी बच्चों से लेकर के बूढ़ों तक के लिए बढ़िया रिटर्न की पॉलिसी लेकर आता रहता है. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 14, 2023, 05:23 PM IST

Trending Photos

LIC अब करोड़ों ग्राहकों को दे रहा 11,000 रुपये, हर महीने खाते में आएगा पैसा

LIC Policy Update: एलआईसी की तरफ से ग्राहकों के लिए कई तरह की स्कीम चलाई जा रही हैं. आज हम आपको एक ऐसी पॉलिसी के बारे में बता रहे हैं, जिसमें आपको 11,000 रुपये पेंशन मिलेगी. एलआईसी बच्चों से लेकर के बूढ़ों तक के लिए बढ़िया रिटर्न की पॉलिसी लेकर आता रहता है. आज हम आपको एलआईसी की एक ऐसी पॉलिसी के बारे में बताएंगे, जिसमें आपको हर महीने मोटी पेंशन का फायदा मिलेगा. इस पॉलिसी का नाम न्यू जीवन शांति पॉलिसी (New Jeevan Shanti Policy) है. LIC की इस स्कीम में आप सीमित निवेश कर अधिक प्रॉफिट हासिल कर सकते हैं.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: तीन दिन बाद रिलीज होने वाली है 'आदिपुरुष', क्या तोड़ पाएगी 'पठान' का रिकार्ड?
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates:हिंदुस्तान मुर्दाबाद सुनकर हैंडपंप क्या, मैं तो Sunny Deol से बिल्डिंग उखड़वा देता...सुनिए किसने बोली ये बात
Shahid Kapoor
Shahid Kapoor ने अपने फैसले से किया हैरान, मगर दूसरे सितारे इससे हो जाएंगे परेशान
Karnataka Congress
Karnataka:सरकार में सबकुछ ठीक नहीं! मंत्री ने इस बयान से बढ़ाई कांग्रेस की मुश्किलें
adipurush
पहले भी साउथ के सितारों ने हिंदी में ली करोड़ों की ओपनिंग, ये हैं टॉप 10 की रेटिंग
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT: सोशल मीडिया पर बवाल मचाने के बाद इस एक्टर की EX वाइफ की शो में एंट्री
car
Financial Tips: कार खरीदते वक्त ध्यान रखें ये 3 बातें, बचा लेंगे पैसा
Kapil Sharma
तो क्या कृष्णा अभिषेक का हुआ Kapil Sharma से झगड़ा? US टूर पर ना जाने का ये है सच
Karan Deol
Karan Deol Roka: सनी ने पैपराजी के लिए मंगा डाली बोतल, पूछा- 'दारू चाहिए क्या?'
7th Pay Commission
महंगाई भत्ते को लेकर आई खुशखबरी, सरकार ने फिर बढ़ाया DA, कर्मचारियों की हो गई मौज