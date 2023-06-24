Highest FD Interest Rate: ये बैंक ऑफर कर रहे तगड़ी ब्याज दर, FD पर चाहिए बंपर रिटर्न तो लगा दें पैसा
topStories1hindi1751437
Hindi Newsनिवेश

Highest FD Interest Rate: ये बैंक ऑफर कर रहे तगड़ी ब्याज दर, FD पर चाहिए बंपर रिटर्न तो लगा दें पैसा

Highest FD Interest Rate: भारतीय स्टेट बैंक अमृत कलश योजना पर शानदार इंटरेस्ट रेट ऑफर कर रहा है. यह स्कीम 13 महीने से कुछ अधिक वाली सेविंग स्कीम है, जिसके तहत आप बंपर ब्याज दर का फायदा ले सकते हैं. 

Written By  Arti Azad|Last Updated: Jun 24, 2023, 06:35 AM IST

Trending Photos

Highest FD Interest Rate: ये बैंक ऑफर कर रहे तगड़ी ब्याज दर, FD पर चाहिए बंपर रिटर्न तो लगा दें पैसा

Highest FD Interest Rate: अगर आप पैसा निवेश करने के लिए किसी बेहतरीन विकल्प की तलाश कर रहे हैं, जहां आपको शानदार रिटर्न मिल सके तो ये खबर आपके बेहद काम की है. दरअसल, एसबीआई (State Bank of India) ने एक बार फिर अपनी स्पेशल डिपॉजिट स्कीम 'अमृत कलश योजना' की पेशकश  की है. अमृत कलश योजना 400 दिन की अवधि वाली सेविंग स्कीम है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
entertainment
Entertainment News Live Updates: 'आदिपुरुष' मूवी पर महाभारत शो के 'युधिष्ठिर' ने भी जताया विरोध, मनोज मुंतशिर पर कही ये बात
Titanic Tourist Submarine
टाइटैनिक दिखाने ले गई लापता पनडुब्बी में अब कुछ घंटों की ऑक्सीजन, तलाशी अभियान जारी
Kerala
केरल हाई कोर्ट का दावा, लक्षद्वीप उसके अधिकार क्षेत्र में आता है
Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut Rapid Rail Corridor
RapidX की दो टनल बनकर तैयार, गाजियाबाद की एक टनल का काम 75 फीसदी पूरा
Powered by Tomorrow.io
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Income tax raid
कानपुर-लखनऊ समेत यूपी में नामी ज्वैलर्स के प्रतिष्ठानों पर इनकम टैक्स की छापेमारी
Bigg Boss OTT 2
Bigg Boss OTT 2: गुस्से में इस कंटेस्टेंट ने तोड़ी घरवालों की चीज़ें, छिड़ेगा बवाल
West Bengal
बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव: ग्राम पंचायत स्तर पर 10 % सीटें रहीं निर्विरोध