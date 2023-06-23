Multibagger Stock: 35 पैसे का शेयर हुआ 900 के पार, 1 लाख के बन गए 25 करोड़, पैसा लगाने वालों की लगी लॉटरी!
Multibagger Stock: 35 पैसे का शेयर हुआ 900 के पार, 1 लाख के बन गए 25 करोड़, पैसा लगाने वालों की लगी लॉटरी!

Multibagger Stock News: एयर कूलर बनाने वाली कंपनी सिम्फनी के शेयरों (Symphony Share Price) ने निवेशकों को मल्टीबैगर रिटर्न दिया है. इस स्टॉक ने निवेशकों को करोड़पति बना दिया है. पिछले कुछ सालों में इस कंपनी के शेयर ने निवेशकों को 259000 फीसदी का रिटर्न दिया है. 

Written By  Shivani Sharma|Last Updated: Jun 23, 2023, 03:15 PM IST

Symphony Share Price: शेयर मार्केट (Stock Market) में कई कंपनियों के स्टॉक्स ने निवेशकों को बंपर फायदा कराया है, लेकिन आज हम आपको एक ऐसे स्टॉक के बारे में बताएंगे, जिसमें अगर आपने एक लाख रुपये का निवेश किया होता तो आपका ये पैसा आज 25 करोड़ से भी ज्यादा हो गया होता. एयर कूलर बनाने वाली कंपनी सिम्फनी के शेयरों (Symphony Share Price) ने निवेशकों को मल्टीबैगर रिटर्न दिया है. इस स्टॉक ने निवेशकों को करोड़पति बना दिया है. पिछले कुछ सालों में इस कंपनी के शेयर ने निवेशकों को 259000 फीसदी का रिटर्न दिया है. 

