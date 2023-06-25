Window: आपके बाथरूम की खिड़की से सब कुछ दिखता है...महिला को दरवाजे पर मिली चिट्ठी! और फिर..
topStories1hindi1752829
Hindi Newsजरा हटके

Window: आपके बाथरूम की खिड़की से सब कुछ दिखता है...महिला को दरवाजे पर मिली चिट्ठी! और फिर..

Bathroom: यह तब हुआ जब एक दिन महिला अपने दरवाजे के पास गई तो उसे दरवाजे पर ही चिट्ठी पड़ी मिली. चिट्ठी को खोलते ही वह अवाक रह गई. क्योंकि चिट्ठी लिखने वाले ने लिखा कि आपके बाथरूम की खिड़की से सब कुछ दिखाई देता है, प्लीज इसे सही करा लीजिए.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 25, 2023, 09:36 AM IST

Trending Photos

Window: आपके बाथरूम की खिड़की से सब कुछ दिखता है...महिला को दरवाजे पर मिली चिट्ठी! और फिर..

Letter To Lady: जब घरों में मरम्मत का काम चलता है तो कई बार कुछ काम रह भी जाता है. इसी कड़ी में खिड़की के कुछ काम भी रह जाते हैं. कुछ समय पहले इंग्लैंड से एक ऐसा मामला सामने आया था जब एक महिला उस समय चकित रह गई जब उसे एक चिट्ठी मिली और उसमें लिखा था कि आपके पास रूम की खिड़की से सब कुछ दिखता रहता है. चिट्ठी लिखने वाले ने अपनी पहचान छिपाते हुए चिट्ठी में ऐसी-ऐसी चीजें लिख दीं कि महिला यह सब पढ़कर शर्म से पानी-पानी हो गई.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

entertainment
Entertainment News Live Update: हुमा कुरैशी की आने वाली फिल्म 'तरला' का ट्रेलर हुआ लॉन्च, OTT पर रिलीज होने वाली हैं ये हिंदी मूवीज
russia ukraine war
वायरल वीडियो बना रूस के लिए परेशानी का कारण, सामने आए सैन्य अधिकारियों के बीच मतभेद
Gajendra Chauhan
Mahabharat: हर सीन से पहले होती थी डिबेट, 8 राइटर्स से किया जाता था राय-मशविरा
Flood
असम में बाढ़ से हाहाकार, 5 लाख से ज्यादा प्रभावित; इन इलाकों में बढ़ा जान का खतरा
Vivek Dahiya
Sonam Kapoor की ‘खूबसूरत’ में फवाद खान की जगह हीरो बनते Vivek Dahiya! दिया था ऑडिशन
Powered by Tomorrow.io
Urfi Javed
Urfi Javed Dangerous Look: अपनी जान की भी नहीं की परवाह..पहन डाली टू डेंजरस ड्रेस!
Mahindra Thar
हो जाइए तैयार! Jimny को रुलाने आ रही 5-डोर Mahindra Thar, सामने आई लॉन्च डेट
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
अंजलि भाभी ने पूल से शेयर कर दी ऐसी तस्वीरें, देख मेहता साहब का खुला रह जाएगा मुंह
Kajol
Bollywood Best Jodi: Kajol-Shahrukh या Kajol-Ajay...दर्शकों को किसकी जोड़ी भायी
breaking news
Live Breaking News: US दौरे के आखिरी चरण में PM मोदी का दुनिया को संदेश, 'भारत में खेल का मैदान तैयार, जो खेलेगा वही खिलेगा'