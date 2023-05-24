Cycling: चौकोर के बाद अब तिकोनी पहिए वाली साइकिल आ गई, जान लीजिए इसको कैसे चलाना है!
Cycling: चौकोर के बाद अब तिकोनी पहिए वाली साइकिल आ गई, जान लीजिए इसको कैसे चलाना है!

Bicycle: हाल ही में इसका एक वीडियो वायरल हुआ है जिसमें दिख रहा है कि तिकोनी पहियों की सवारी करते एक शख्स का साइकिल चलाते हुए नजर आ रहा है. इसके बाद यह जमकर वायरल हो गया. इससे पहले भी चौकोर पहियों वाली साइकिल सामने आ चुकी है.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 05:00 PM IST

Cycling: चौकोर के बाद अब तिकोनी पहिए वाली साइकिल आ गई, जान लीजिए इसको कैसे चलाना है!

Triangle Wheels: पिछले दिनों सोशल मीडिया पर एक बहुत ही चौंकाने वाला वीडियो दिखा था, जब चौकोर पहियों वाली एक साइकिल नजर आई थी. इसमें पहिए को इतने जुगाड़ से फिट किया गया था कि वह सरपट दौड़ती नजर आई थी. इसी कड़ी में अब तिकोनी पहिए वाली साइकिल भी दिख रही है. इसमें भी गजब का देसी जुगाड़ लगाया गया है. यह सरपट भागती दिख रही है एक शख्स इस साइकिल को चलाते हुए नजर आ रहा है.

