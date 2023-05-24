Plane की सबसे सुरक्षित सीट कौन सी है? नहीं जानते हैं तो जान लीजिए..
topStories1hindi1709809
Hindi Newsजरा हटके

Plane की सबसे सुरक्षित सीट कौन सी है? नहीं जानते हैं तो जान लीजिए..

Flight Seat: एक स्टडी के हवाले से इसके बारे में बताया गया है. इस स्टडी में एक चीज का और भी जिक्र किया गया है. इसमें कहा गया है कि सुरक्षित सीटों को क्यों सुरक्षित माना गया है. इसका आधार भी बताया गया है.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 11:07 PM IST

Trending Photos

Plane की सबसे सुरक्षित सीट कौन सी है? नहीं जानते हैं तो जान लीजिए..

Safest Seat In Plane: दुनिया भर के तमाम लोग फ्लाइट से यात्रा करते हैं. हालांकि अब भी बहुत सारे ऐसे लोग ऐसे हैं जिन्होंने कभी फ्लाइट की यात्रा नहीं की है. वहीं दूसरी तरफ कुछ ऐसे भी हैं जो लगातार फ्लाइट से सफर करते रहते हैं. लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि फ्लाइट की सबसे सुरक्षित सीट कौन सी मानी जाती है. हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया पर एक ही यूजर ने पूछ लिया तो इसका जवाब पुरानी केस स्टडी के हवाले से दिया गया है.

लाइव टीवी

Trending news

MP Board Result 2023 Live
MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 LIVE Updates: एमपी बोर्ड 10वीं और 12वीं रिजल्ट, डायरेक्ट लिंक के जरिए यहां करें चेक
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: ड्रग्स के ओवरडोज से नहीं बल्कि इस वजह से हुई एक्टर आदित्य राजपूत की मौत? बेस्ट फ्रेंड ने बताई ये शॉकिंग सच्चाई
quiz
Quiz: आखिर किस जानवर को भूकंप आने से पहले ही उसका पता चल जाता है?
Aishwarya Rai
Salman-Aishwarya या फिर Salman-katrina, दर्शकों में सलमान किसके साथ रहे सुपरहिट?
Sholay
5 दशक से भी पहले रिलीज इन फिल्मों का आज भी जमाना है दीवाना, बन चुकी हैं आइकॉनिक
Powered by Tomorrow.io
entertainment
Entertainment News Live: RRR के इस एक्टर का 58 साल में हुआ निधन, सपना चौधरी ने कहां पहना सफेद फ्रॉक; जानें लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स
Cannes
Cannes रेड कार्पेट वॉक के बाद सेलेब्स सबकी नजरों से छिपकर करते हैं यह काम
Gyaarah Gyaarah
Gyaarah Gyaarah Teaser: किस जाल में फंस रहे राघव, धैर्य और कृतिका
Fruits
Diabetic पेशेंट्स फौरन नोट करें इन 5 फलों के नाम, शुगर कंट्रोल में हैं हेल्पफुल
Gold
सोना और चांदी फिर हुआ सस्ता, इतने गिर गए दाम, अब ये हैं ताजा भाव