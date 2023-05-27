Mobile के लिए 21लाख लीटर पानी बहाने वाले अफसर का भौकाल देखिए! कमर में पिस्टल..गले में मोटी चेन
Mobile के लिए 21लाख लीटर पानी बहाने वाले अफसर का भौकाल देखिए! कमर में पिस्टल..गले में मोटी चेन

Rajesh Vishwas: फूड इंस्पेक्टर की ऐसी तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं जिससे वे नए विवाद में पड़ सकते हैं. उनकी तस्वीरों को देख कर लग रहा है कि वे एक लग्जरी लाइफ के शौकीन हैं. इस मामले में छत्तीसगढ़ की राजनीति में जमकर बवाल मचा है.

Mobile के लिए 21लाख लीटर पानी बहाने वाले अफसर का भौकाल देखिए! कमर में पिस्टल..गले में मोटी चेन

Food Inspector Mobile Case: छत्तीसगढ़ के कांकेर जिले में तैनात एक फूड इंस्पेक्टर ने अपना मोबाइल खोजने के लिए एक डैम से 21 लाख लीटर पानी बहा दिया. जैसे ही यह मामला सामने आया हड़कंप मच गया और कांकेर जिला कलेक्टर ने तत्काल इस फूड इंस्पेक्टर राजेश विश्वास को सस्पेंड कर दिया है. लेकिन इसी बीच फूड इंस्पेक्टर की ऐसी तस्वीरें सामने आई हैं जिससे वे नए विवाद में पड़ सकते हैं. उनकी तस्वीरों को देख कर लग रहा है कि वे एक लग्जरी लाइफ के शौकीन हैं. उनकी कुछ तस्वीरें दिख रही हैं जिनमें वे कमर में पिस्टल लगाए हुए, गले में सोने की चेन पहने हुए और महंगी गाड़ियों पर सैर सपाटा करते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं.

