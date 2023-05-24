Plank Exercise: शख्स ने सबसे लंबी प्लैंक एक्सरसाइज का कीर्तिमान रच दिया, गिनीज बुक में हुआ दर्ज!
Plank Exercise: शख्स ने सबसे लंबी प्लैंक एक्सरसाइज का कीर्तिमान रच दिया, गिनीज बुक में हुआ दर्ज!

Longest Plank Record: इस शख्स के बारे में खुद गिनीज बुक ने शेयर किया है. यह शख्स एक डॉक्टर, शिक्षक और पर्सनैलिटी डवलपमेंट कोच हैं. इस शख्स ने 20 मई को एक कार्यक्रम में प्लैंक करने की चुनौती स्वीकार कर ली और कीर्तिमान रच दिया.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: May 24, 2023, 06:51 PM IST

Plank Exercise: शख्स ने सबसे लंबी प्लैंक एक्सरसाइज का कीर्तिमान रच दिया, गिनीज बुक में हुआ दर्ज!

Guinness Book Of World Records: इस दुनिया में हर इंसान एक स्वस्थ शरीर चाहता है और यह भी चाहता है कि उसकी काया निरोगी रहे. इसके लिए तमाम एक्सरसाइज की जाती हैं और अपनी डाइट को भी मेनटेन किया जाता है. लेकिन क्या आप जानते हैं कि प्लैंक एक्सरसाइज को दुनिया की सबसे कठिन एक्सरसाइज में से एक माना जाता है. इस एक्सरसाइज से जुड़ा एक नया विश्व रिकॉर्ड हाल ही में बन गया है.

