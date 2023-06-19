Round Egg: शख्स के हाथ लगा गोलाकार अंडा, कीमत इतनी लगी कि..लोगों के होश उड़ गए
Round Egg: शख्स के हाथ लगा गोलाकार अंडा, कीमत इतनी लगी कि..लोगों के होश उड़ गए

Round Egg: यह अनोखा अंडा ऑस्ट्रेलिया की सुपरमार्केट में पाया गया है. अंडे की कीमत काफी ज्यादा बताई जा रही है. इतना ही नहीं इस अंडे को लेकर कहा जा रहा है कि यह करोड़ों में से एक है. अब इस अंडे के बारे में अन्य जानकारी भी जान लीजिए.

Written By  Gaurav Pandey|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 11:11 PM IST

One In A Billion: आमतौर पर लोग मुर्गी के अंडे की अधिकतर खरीदते हैं. मुर्गी का अंडा गोलाकार नहीं होता है बल्कि उसका आकार कुछ अलग तरह का होता है. और इसीलिए एक संज्ञा दे दी गई है जो अंडाकार चीजों को गोलाकार चीजों से अलग बनाती है. लेकिन अगर कोई अंडा गोलाकार मिल जाए तो यह अपने आप में अजूबा होगा. आस्ट्रेलिया के एक सुपर मार्केट से कुछ ऐसा ही मामला सामने आया है जहां एक गोलाकार अंडा मिला है. इसके बाद वहां लोग अचरज में पड़ गए. इतना ही नहीं इस अंडे की कीमत भी अधिक लगाई गई.

