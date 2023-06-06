इंटरनेट पर आया ऐसा खतरनाक चैलेंज! चली गई 13 साल की बच्ची की जान; आप भी हो जाएं सतर्क
इंटरनेट पर आया ऐसा खतरनाक चैलेंज! चली गई 13 साल की बच्ची की जान; आप भी हो जाएं सतर्क

Dangerous Challenge: ऑस्ट्रेलिया की उस लड़की का नाम एस्रा हेन्स था जिसकी मौत क्रोमिंग के कारण हुई. जब उनका निधन हुआ, तब वह महज 13 साल की थीं. Google Trends से पता चलता है कि Esra Haynes के गुजर जाने के बाद मई के महीने में क्रोमिंग चैलेंज के लिए की जाने वाली खोजों में काफी वृद्धि हुई है. 

 

What Is Chroming: एक 13 वर्षीय ऑस्ट्रेलियाई लड़की की हाल ही में सोशल मीडिया चैलेंज "क्रोमिंग" की वजह से मौत हो गई. सोशल मीडिया क्रोमिंग चैलेंज के बाद हाल ही में एस्रा हेन्स (Esra Haynes) के लाइफ का दावा करने के बाद पूरे इंटरनेट के लोगों ने पिछले महीने इस शब्द की खोज की. डिओडोरेंट्स, पेंट, गोंद या नाइट्रस गैस जैसे खतरनाक कंपाउंड्स के वेपर्स को सांस लेने से तुरंत परिणाम देखने को मिलते है. ऐसा करने से आपका स्वास्थ्य बुरी तरह से बिगाड़ सकता है. यहां तक कि आपकी जान को भी खतरा हो सकता है. 

