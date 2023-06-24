Indian Railway: रेल की पटरी में जंग क्यों नहीं लगता, जान लीजिए..वजह हैरान कर देगी
Indian Railway: रेल की पटरी में जंग क्यों नहीं लगता, जान लीजिए..वजह हैरान कर देगी

Railway Track: ट्रेनों के सुरक्षित और स्थिर चलने का मुख्य कारण इसकी पटरियां भी होती हैं. यह पटरियां बेड़ेदार और तेज गति से चलने वाली ट्रेनों के लिए तैयार की जाती हैं. इतना ही नहीं इन्हें उच्च स्थिरता और सुरक्षा प्रदान करने के लिए बनाया जाता है.

Jun 24, 2023, 12:57 PM IST

Rust On Train Track: भारतीय रेल से संबंधित तमाम सवाल लोगों के जेहन में दौड़ते रहते हैं. इसी कड़ी में क्या आप जानते हैं कि रेलवे की पटरियों में आखिर जंग क्यों नहीं लगती है. इसका जवाब अगर नहीं जानते हैं तो जान लीजिए. हालांकि लोगों को लगता है कि ट्रेन की पटरी पूरी तरह से लोहे की बनी होती है, लेकिन ऐसा नहीं है. ये पटरियां लोहे की नहीं होती हैं. अगर ऐसा हो तो उनमें जंग लग जाएगा.

