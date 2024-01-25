महिला ने किया 12000 का डिनर, उसे बिल के साथ छोड़कर चले गए उसके दोस्त; मिला ये बड़ा सबक
Women In Restaurant: हममें से कई लोगों ने ये अनुभव किया होगा- दोस्तों के साथ रेस्टोरेंट जाना, खाना-पीना और फिर बिल बांट लेना. इसमें भले ही हमने सिर्फ पानी पिया हो, मगर बिल में हिस्सा डाल देते हैं. लेकिन कई बार अलग-अलग बिल मांगना थोड़ा अजीब लगता है, पर सच तो ये है कि ये एक अच्छी आदत है जिसे अपनाना चाहिए.

 

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jan 25, 2024, 02:21 PM IST
  • Viral News: हममें से कई लोगों ने ये अनुभव किया होगा- दोस्तों के साथ रेस्टोरेंट जाना, खाना-पीना और फिर बिल बांट लेना. इसमें भले ही हमने सिर्फ पानी पिया हो, मगर बिल में हिस्सा डाल देते हैं. लेकिन कई बार अलग-अलग बिल मांगना थोड़ा अजीब लगता है, पर सच तो ये है कि ये एक अच्छी आदत है जिसे अपनाना चाहिए. हाल ही में एक ऐसी ही कहानी सामने आई है, जो हमें सोचने पर मजबूर करती है. एक महिला ने बताया कि कैसे वो आर्थिक तंगी से गुज़र रही थी, मगर दोस्तों के साथ डिनर पर जाने के लिए मजबूर हुई. पहले ये तय नहीं हुआ था कि बिल कैसे बांटा जाएगा, और आखिर में उसे सिर्फ 2000 रुपये का खाना खाने के बाद 12,000 रुपये देने पड़े.
  • दोस्तों के चक्कर में फंस गई महिला
  • ये वाकया टिकटॉक पर वायरल हो रहा है, जिसे लाखों लोगों ने देखा है. एक वीडियो में एक अकेली मां ने अपनी परेशानी बताई है. वो अपने दोस्त के जन्मदिन पर एक ब्राजीलियन स्टीकहाउस में गई थीं, पर उनके पास ज़्यादा पैसा नहीं था. तो वो दोस्त के खाने का खर्चा खुद उठाने वाली थीं. यहां तक कि उन्होंने रेस्टोरेंट के "एक लो, एक फ्री" वाले कूपन का भी इंतजाम कर लिया था, ताकि खर्चा कम हो. लेकिन रेस्टोरेंट में जैसे ही खाना-पीना शुरू हुआ, वैसे ही एक छोटी सी दिक्कत आ गई. महिला ने करीब 4000 रुपये का मीट ऑर्डर किया था, पर वो उतना अच्छा नहीं था.
  • आखिर में कुछ ऐसा करना पड़ा
  • उन्होंने वेटर से शिकायत की, जिसने उन्हें ये भरोसा दिया कि इस डिश का पैसा बिल से हटा दिया जाएगा. तो अब महिला सोच रही थीं कि उनके खाने का खर्चा तो ज्यादा से ज़्यादा 2000 रुपये ही होगा, क्योंकि उन्होंने सिर्फ पानी पिया था और उनके खाने पर डिस्काउंट भी मिला था. पर जब बिल आया, तो उनके पैरों तले ज़मीन खिसक गई. उनके हिस्से में 12,000 रुपये आए, जिसके लिए उन्हें न सिर्फ अपना खाना, बल्कि उन दोस्तों का खाना भी चुकाना था जो बिना पैसे दिए ही चले गए थे. पास में ज़्यादा पैसे न होने के बावजूद, मजबूर होकर उन्होंने 4,000 रुपये देने का फैसला किया. उनके बैंक खाते में केवल 4,000 रुपये थे और हाथ में सिर्फ 800 रुपये नकद, जिसमें से उन्हें टिप भी देना था. आखिर में, उन्हें अपनी दोस्त को चेक लिखना पड़ा और ये महसूस हुआ कि वो ही बुरी हैं. 

