WTC Final मैच में कपल कर रहे थे कुछ ऐसा, कैमरे में हुए कैद; जमकर वायरल हो रहा Video

India vs Australia: वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC) फाइनल के बीच के कपल का वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर जमकर वायरल हो रहा है. इस कपल ने लाइव मैच में कुछ ऐसा किया जो अब काफी सुर्खियां बटोर रहा है.

Written By  Mohid Khan|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2023, 07:11 AM IST

WTC Final Love Proposal At Oval: भारत और ऑस्ट्रेलिया (IND vs AUS) के बीच में लंदन के केनिंग्टन ओवल मैदान पर खेले जा रहे वर्ल्ड टेस्ट चैंपियनशिप (WTC) फाइनल में चार दिन का खेल पूरा हो चुका है. इस मैच का लुत्फ उठाने के लिए स्टेडियम में काफी फैंस पहुंच रहे हैं. इसी बीच मैच के चौथे दिन स्टेडियम में एक कपल ने काफी सुर्खियां बटोरी. इस कपल ने लाइव मैच के लिए दौरान कुछ ऐसा किया जो कब काफी वायरल हो रहा है.

