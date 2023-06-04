Imran Khan: चुनाव जीतने से रोकने के लिए सरकार और फौज ने अपनाया ये हथकंडा, इमरान खान का नया आरोप
Imran Khan: चुनाव जीतने से रोकने के लिए सरकार और फौज ने अपनाया ये हथकंडा, इमरान खान का नया आरोप

Imran Khan News: पाकिस्तान के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान (Imran Khan) अब न तो टीवी चैनलों पर दिखेंगे और न ही अखबारों में उनकी फोटो छपेगी. सेना के इस फरमान से भड़के खान ने एक बार फिर शहबाज शरीफ (Shehbaz Sharif) सरकार और सेना पर पलटवार करते हुए ये बड़ा आरोप जड़ दिया है.

 

Written By  Shwetank Ratnamber|Last Updated: Jun 04, 2023, 12:58 PM IST

Imran Khan Vs Shehbaz Sharif: पाकिस्तान (Pakistan) की आर्थिक, सामाजिक और राजनीतिक हालत लगातार बद से बद्तर होती जा रही है. इस बीच पाकिस्तान के पूर्व पीएम और पाकिस्तान तहरीक-ए-इंसाफ (PTI) के नेता इमरान खान (Imran Khan) ने कहा है कि पाकिस्तान की सेना उनकी विपक्षी पार्टी को अगला चुनाव जीतने से रोकना चाहती है. दरअसल पाकिस्तानी सेना (Pakistan Army) ने मीडिया पर अघोषित और अपरोक्ष सेंशरशिप लगा दी है जिसके बाद अपने देश की मीडिया के फोकस से आउट हुए खान ने विदेशी मीडिया हाउस से बात करते हुए अपने एक इंटरव्यू में प्रधानमंत्री शहबाज शरीफ (Shehbaz Sharif) की सरकार और पाक फौज (Pak Fauj) पर जमकर भड़ास निकाली है.

