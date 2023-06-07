आर्थिक बदहाली से पाकिस्तान का बुरा हाल, सरकार ने न्यूयॉर्क के अपने मशहूर होटल 'रूजवेल्ट' को तीन साल के पट्टे पर दिया
Roosevelt Hotel New York: यह होटल न्यूयॉर्क के मैनहट्टन (Manhattan) में 1924 से अपनी अलग पहचान बनाए हुए है. सौदे के तहत, न्यूयॉर्क शहर प्रशासन इसे तीन साल तक संचालित करेगा और प्रवासियों (Migrants) के लिए आवासीय सुविधाएं उपलब्ध कराएगा.

Written By  Zee News Desk|Last Updated: Jun 07, 2023, 07:17 AM IST

Pakistan Economic Crisis:  पाकिस्तान (Pakistan) ने न्यूयॉर्क (New York) में अपने प्रतिष्ठित रूजवेल्ट होटल (Roosevelt Hotel) को तीन साल के लिए न्यूयॉर्क शहर प्रशासन को पट्टे पर दे दिया है. नगदी संकट से जूझ रही सरकार ने घोषणा की है, यह सौदा देश को 22 करोड़ डॉलर तक कमाने में सक्षम करेगा. इस होटल का नाम अमेरिका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति थियोडोर रूजवेल्ट (Theodore Roosevelt) के नाम पर रखा गया था. यह होटल न्यूयॉर्क के मैनहट्टन (Manhattan) में 1924 से अपनी अलग पहचान बनाए हुए है.

