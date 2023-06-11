Pakistan की फूटी किस्मत, टूट गई 'गुल्लक'! IMF ने भी दे दिया तगड़ा झटका
Pakistan Economic Crisis: आईएमएफ (IMF) ने पाकिस्तान के पेंच कसे हैं. मौजूदा आर्थिक हालात के हिसाब से अगर कर्ज नहीं मिलता है ये पूरा बजट अगर एक बिल्डिंग है तो इसके सारे पिलर वो IMF के हाथ में हैं. IMF अगर पैसे देगा तो ये कहानी चलेगी और याद रखिए कि अगले 1 साल में पाकिस्तान को 22 अरब डॉलर का कर्ज वापस करना है.

Jun 11, 2023

Pakistan Budget 2023: बद से बदतर हालात का सामना कर रहा पाकिस्तान (Pakistan) एक बार फिर अपनी किस्मत पर रो रहा है, पाकिस्तान ने अपने देश का बजट (Pakistan Budget) तो पेश किया लेकिन वही गलती दोहरा दी जिससे एक बार फिर IMF उसके कटोरे में चवन्नी भी नहीं डालने वाला है. वहीं हैरानी की बात तो ये भी है कि शहबाज शरीफ की फूटी गुल्लक में चिल्लर तो हैं, लेकिन देश की बदहाली दूर करने वाला खजाना खाली है. शहबाज शरीफ (Shehbaz Sharif) सरकार फेल है, आर्थिक हालात सुधारने की हर कोशिश नाकाम हो चुकी है, इसका सबूत पेश हुए बजट ने भी दे दिया. पाकिस्तान में बजट पेश होने के बाद वहीं की जनता शहबाज सरकार का मजाक उड़ा रही है. सरकार ने बजट में जो भी बड़े-बड़े दावे किए हैं उन दावों पर पाकिस्तान की मीडिया को भी भरोसा नहीं है.

