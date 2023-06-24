India-US Defence Deal से क्यों छूट गए चीन और PAK के पसीने? जान लीजिए इसकी वजह
India-US Defence Deal से क्यों छूट गए चीन और PAK के पसीने? जान लीजिए इसकी वजह

Narendra Modi US Visit: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) के अमेरिका (US) दौरे के बीच कुछ ऐसी डील्स हुई हैं, जो भारत की सरहदों को सुरक्षित, सेना को सशक्त और साइंस को समृद्ध करेंगे.

Jun 24, 2023

India-US Defence Deal से क्यों छूट गए चीन और PAK के पसीने? जान लीजिए इसकी वजह

MQ-9 Reaper Drone: पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी (Narendra Modi) का अमेरिका (US) दौरा देश के डिफेंस सेक्टर के लिए नए आयाम साबित करने वाला है. अमेरिका से प्रधानमंत्री ने प्रिडेटर ड्रोन, जेट इंजन बनाने की डील साइन की है. इसके साथ सेमीकंडक्टर बनाने के मुद्दे पर भी दोनों देशों के बीच सहमति बनी है. PM के दौरे और डिफेंस डील से पड़ोसी सदमें में हैं. PM मोदी का ये दौरा चीन (China) की टेंशन बढ़ाने वाला है. भारत-अमेरिका के बीच डिफेंस डील पाकिस्तान (Pakistan) के पसीने छुड़ाने वाली है. PM मोदी के दौरे और भारत-अमेरिका की दोस्ती से चीन और पाकिस्तान की चुनौती का पूरा इलाज होगा. जान लीजिए कि आखिर भारत और सुपरपावर अमेरिका के बीच दोस्ती के नए दौर में हिंदुस्तान को क्या मिला और आखिर क्यों दोनों देशों के बीच हुई डिफेंस डील नापाक पड़ोसियों की टेंशन बढ़ाने वाली है.

